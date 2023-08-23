Treasure Coast driver says car dealership duped him

L.D. Schneider came out to WPTV's Let's Hear It" viewer meet-up at The House of Refuge in Stuart, and he wanted to vent.

"They just really ripped me off bad and I'm angry about it," Schneider said.

Almost six months ago, Schneider leased a car from a local dealership. It was his first time and possibly his last. He said the dealership took him for a ride. He showed WPTV morning anchor Hollani Davis the paperwork to prove it.

"They literally changed numbers. They put our signatures in place they didn't belong. They added, contract fraud," Schneider said.

We found slight changes to dates and dollar amounts on the contract Schneider thought he agreed to and the version the finance company later put online. Consumer attorney Michael Schiff said it's not uncommon.

"I suspect what happened when this consumer was signing, he or she may not have seen everything. Maybe signed it on a rubber pad as we do a lot today and then when they got home said uh oh," Schiff said.

The Division of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is supposed to regulate car dealer complaints, but Schiff said in his experience, the agency often turns a blind eye. He said consumers may be able to get help from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an independent watchdog.

Schneider said some of the charges were disclosed up front but not all, including an add-on he never agreed to.

"I'm just angry about that. I expected to overpay but I didn't expect to be ripped off that badly," Schneider said.

