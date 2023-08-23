Treasure Coast driver says car dealership duped him

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L.D. Schneider came out to WPTV's Let's Hear It" viewer meet-up at The House of Refuge in Stuart, and he wanted to vent.

"They just really ripped me off bad and I'm angry about it," Schneider said.

Almost six months ago, Schneider leased a car from a local dealership. It was his first time and possibly his last. He said the dealership took him for a ride. He showed WPTV morning anchor Hollani Davis the paperwork to prove it.

"They literally changed numbers. They put our signatures in place they didn't belong. They added, contract fraud," Schneider said.

We found slight changes to dates and dollar amounts on the contract Schneider thought he agreed to and the version the finance company later put online. Consumer attorney Michael Schiff said it's not uncommon.

"I suspect what happened when this consumer was signing, he or she may not have seen everything. Maybe signed it on a rubber pad as we do a lot today and then when they got home said uh oh," Schiff said.

The Division of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is supposed to regulate car dealer complaints, but Schiff said in his experience, the agency often turns a blind eye. He said consumers may be able to get help from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an independent watchdog.

Schneider said some of the charges were disclosed up front but not all, including an add-on he never agreed to.

"I'm just angry about that. I expected to overpay but I didn't expect to be ripped off that badly," Schneider said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
Lissa, 43-year-old rhinoceros at Lion Country Safari, dies
Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion

Latest News

People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
Franklin nears Haiti, Dominican Republic, bringing fears of floods, landslides
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Who takes advantage of Trump's absence and other things to watch in GOP debate
DeSantis set to take spotlight without Trump at first GOP debate
Free tutoring available for K-12 students at Mandel Public Library