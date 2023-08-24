10 people, including 4 children, impacted by house fire in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
10 people, including four children, were impacted by a house fire in Port St. Lucie overnight Thursday, the American Red Cross said.

In a news release, the Red Cross said volunteers from the organization's Disaster Action Team responded to a home on Northwest Dover Court in the St. Lucie North neighborhood.

The team provided emergency aid to 10 people, including four children, who were impacted by the blaze.

"The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs," the organization said in a news release.

No other information about the fire, including the cause or if anyone was hurt, has been released.

