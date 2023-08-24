Florida teachers can get in free at SeaWorld with teacher card

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Registration is now open for Florida teachers to get their free teacher card along with free unlimited admission to SeaWorld through Sept. 5, 2024.

The card is for all active Florida teachers who are certified to teach K-12.

Teachers must login with their teacher ID to see if they are eligible for the teacher card.

For more information on the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card program, click here.

