Gas station argument leads to shooting; suspect arrested

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Fort Pierce gas station.

Brigham Miller was arrested after an altercation inside a Rocket Fuel gas station on U.S. Highway 1 led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead, Fort Pierce police spokesman Larry Croom said Thursday.

Detectives said a fight between Miller and the victim took place inside the gas station.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miller was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and taken to the St. Lucie County jail.

Croom didn't say what prompted the dispute.

