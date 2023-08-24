Jupiter man arrested for exposing himself to children at Wendy's restaurant

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Jupiter man was arrested this week for exposing himself to two teenagers inside a Wendy’s restaurant.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Wendy's along west Indiantown Road, which is just steps from the Jupiter Police Department.

Investigators said they were called to the fast food restaurant after a report of a man exposing himself to children.

According to the arrest report, the children told police they went there to eat after leaving Jupiter High School, and that they believed a man was intentionally exposing himself to them.

One of the managers told police she spoke to the man about a year ago and told the same man he could no longer come inside the establishment unless he wore long pants.

According to the arrest report, the manager told detectives that multiple parents complained about him exposing himself through his shorts.

Paul Clark was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail and is now facing a charge of a lewd and lascivious activity.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.
Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

Latest News

Gas station argument leads to shooting; suspect arrested
Florida teachers can get in free at SeaWorld with teacher card
More home buyers hit with liens on property connected to Treasure Coast builder
Nonprofit mentors unique South Florida startups