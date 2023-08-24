Martin County HS teacher arrested on child porn charges

An automotive maintenance teacher at Martin County High School was arrested Thursday on child porn charges.

Antonio Capilupi, 34, was taken into custody and was being booked into the county jail, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Capilupi faces charges of possession of child pornography and solicitation of a minor.

Detectives said they have been working closely with the Martin County School District on this case.

The sheriff's office said they are asking parents to speak to their children and ask if they have had any inappropriate contact with Capilupi or if the teacher has asked them to forward photos or take any inappropriate photos at his request.

If so, they are urging parents to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

