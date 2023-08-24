Palm Beach Co. deputies shoot man who pointed gun at them, sheriff's office says

A man was taken to the hospital overnight Thursday following a deputy-involved shooting west of Delray Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency said deputies responded to a welfare check in the 5600 block of Via Delray just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man who was threatening to take his own life.

The man started walking up and down a canal bank, and at one point took out a gun and "placed it to the side of his head," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Palm Beach County deputies tried talking to the man in hopes of offering him mental health services.

The sheriff's office said the man walked into the canal, then suddenly pointed his gun at the deputies. The deputies fired at the man, hitting him in the upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he's currently in stable condition and expected to survive.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the State Attorney's Office are all investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department protocol when a deputy discharges his or her weapon.

