Suspects arrested in statewide marine GPS theft ring

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Deputies in the Florida Keys have announced the arrests of 10 men linked to a "well-organized and sophisticated marine GPS theft ring" operating throughout the state.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Wednesday to announce the arrests of the Miami-Dade County residents.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said the investigation began in May when deputies and Miami-Dade police began observing suspect vehicles in Miami in connection with marine thefts in Monroe County.

Investigators gathered cellphone data that linked them to the crimes.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office highlighted the areas where a majority of the marine GPS thefts were occurring.

"I'm happy to announce these thieves are behind bars," Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. "I want to thank our law enforcement partners, particularly Miami-Dade police, the Collier County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney Dennis Ward's office for their shared commitment to stopping and prosecuting these cases. Our message: If you commit these crimes in Monroe County, you will end up in jail."

Linhardt said cellphone data led to the discovery of potential target areas in 17 Florida counties, including Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach and Broward.

All 10 suspects were arrested Tuesday. One suspect remained at large Wednesday.

