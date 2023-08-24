Volunteers spruce up Disabled American Veterans building in Port St. Lucie

Disabled veterans on the Treasure Coast will soon see a revamped building they’ve depended on for more than 30 years.

The Disabled American Veterans building on California Boulevard in Port St. Lucie needed renovations.

Volunteers with Home Depot pitched in with veterans that use the building to replace ceiling tile and insulation. They painted the entire inside hall as well.

This building is used by the Disabled American Veterans group to help vets process VA claims, helping them get the benefits they earned.

“It’s just a feel-good project. So, much negativity, this feels really good," DAV chapter 113 Senior Vice Commander Rodney Deflumeri said. "We just want to make it a safe place for veterans to come, file their claims and get what they deserve for their military service.”

Along with all the work inside, there is a thank you to our veterans mural outside the building, which was also recently repainted.

Volunteers put signs up in the DAV building yard thanking military veterans for their service.

