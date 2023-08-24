West Palm Beach community raising money for teen injured in accident

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Palm Beach community is trying to raise money for an 18-year-old who was injured in an accident at the Okeechobee Mudfest in February.

Justin Nesselhauf was hurt in an off-road truck event, back in February.

Over the weekend, there was a Miracles for Justin wiffleball tournament at Lake Lytal Park in honor of Justin.

Friends and family sold T-shirts to raise money during the event.

Nesselhauf’s family told WPTV he had to be pulled from the water and CPR was administered.

Nesselhauf had spinal surgery in February and was in the intensive care unit for several months.

He’s now bound to a wheelchair, paralyzed from the waist down.

Doctors told Nesselhauf he may never regain complete mobility.

“It’s kind of crazy how fast life goes and how crazy it can turn, but it takes a lot of people like this to help me keep on going,” he told WPTV on Sunday at the tournament.

Family and friends are now trying to raise money to help pay for medical bills. A GoFundMe account has been set up.

