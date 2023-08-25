14 migrants detained after boat rams sheriff's office marine vessel, takes off

14 migrants have been detained after a boat they were in rammed into a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit vessel just east of Jupiter Inlet on Friday morning, then took off.

The sheriff's office said a PBSO Marine Unit deputy came across the migrants' boat just after 9 a.m.

The captain of the boat, identified as Bazaeluis Francois, 30, suddenly rammed into the Marine Unit's vessel, damaging two engines, before taking off.

A sheriff's office helicopter and additional marine units pursued the migrants' boat, which Francois eventually beached just north of the Juno Beach Pier, the sheriff's office said.

A suspected migrant boat beached just north of the Juno Beach Pier on Aug. 25, 2023.

Francois was immediately taken into custody and arrested on two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

14 migrants have been detained and will be turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, the sheriff's office said.

