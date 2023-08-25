17 migrants detained after boat rams sheriff's office marine vessel, takes off

17 migrants have been detained after a boat they were in rammed into a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit vessel just east of Jupiter Inlet on Friday morning, then took off.

The sheriff's office said a PBSO Marine Unit deputy came across the migrants' boat just after 9 a.m. One of the migrants is Bahamian and 16 others are Haitian, according to U.S. Board Patrol Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar.

The captain of the boat, identified as Bazaeluis Francois, 30, suddenly rammed into the Marine Unit's vessel, damaging two engines, before taking off.

A sheriff's office helicopter and additional marine units pursued the migrants' boat, which Francois eventually beached just north of the Juno Beach Pier, the sheriff's office said.

A suspected migrant boat beached just north of the Juno Beach Pier on Aug. 25, 2023.

Francois was immediately taken into custody and arrested on two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

17 migrants have been detained and will be turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, the sheriff's office said.

