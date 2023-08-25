Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuation ordered for people nearby

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing a large amount of smoke bellowing out from the refinery, growing rapidly and darkening in color.
By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - First responders are on-site at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, working a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank, according to a company spokesperson.

Residents within a one-mile radius of the refinery are being ordered to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson said that the release and fire were self-contained on company property, and that there were no injuries.

Air monitoring has been deployed as a precaution, the company says.

According to the New Jersey Dept. of Health, a state with a large chemical plant industry, naphtha is a term to describe a class of hydrocarbon mixtures obtained from distilling petroleum. It can be breathed in or passed through the skin and cause headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

An investigation into the release and fire is ongoing.

