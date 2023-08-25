Dwyer prepares to battle Jupiter as high school football season kicks off

The Dwyer Panthers will battle the Jupiter High School Warriors on Friday as both teams kick off their regular seasons.

Dwyer Coach Alfred Shipman, who enters his second year at the helm, said he's going to lean hard on defensive end Dylan Reiman — a 6-foot-5 lean mean, tackling machine.

Reiman is described as a gentle giant of a leader — a player who leads by example and a few words.

"You'll see him either hanging with the guys or just kind of by himself ... real quiet," Shipman said. "But again, once he gets on that field, he's a different guy."

Shipman said Reiman weighs in between 260 to 265 pounds.

The coach said the senior is committed to football but also ran track to improve his speed.

He's about as versatile a player as you'll find on the field, the coach said.

"I tell you what ... he can play tight end. He can play defensive end," Shipman said. "He can play offensive tackle. He can come down and play a little three-technique."

However, Reiman said at first playing high school ball was a challenge.

"I'd definitely say my freshman and sophomore years, they were a little hard," Reiman said. "Especially coming off the COVID year, my freshman year, so that was definitely a part of it. And then in my sophomore year, I wasn't even playing defensive end I was playing wide receiver actually, and I was pretty skinny. I had to like bulk up."

With his improvement in technique, play and GPA — a 3.0 at the moment — has schools from across the country looking at him.

"I got Akron, USF and Marshall just recently offered me so, and some other schools talking," Reiman said.

He said his dream is to leave Dwyer with a state championship and then play for the University of Miami.

Scripps Only Content 2023