FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 25, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Dry air will continue to push into Florida from the northeast, keeping our rain chances on the lower end at roughly 20% to 30% through the weekend.

High temperatures will be seasonable in the low 90s.

Moisture makes a comeback next week as an area of low pressure, which could strengthen into a tropical cyclone early next week, moves into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday.

This one may affect areas from the Panhandle to the Big Bend of Florida.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin is located north of the islands and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it lifts farther north. It could pose an issue for Bermuda

Remnants of Emily, located 1,000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, could restrengthen as it moves north over the central Atlantic.

Meanwhile, a wave in the central Atlantic is in an area of marginally conducive conditions for additional development.

