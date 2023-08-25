FSU QB, ex-Benjamin star inks NIL deal with Beats by Dre

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is a Heisman Trophy contender headed into the 2023 season. He's also fast becoming an entrepreneur.

The West Palm Beach native and former Benjamin School star is one of 15 college football players who inked a name, image and likeness deal with Beats by Dre, it was announced Thursday.

Beats by Dre introduced its inaugural "Beats Elite" class in a new commercial released on YouTube.

Other players who have signed NIL deals with Beats include Southern California quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, Tennessee quarterback and Pahokee native Joe Milton, Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Travis had a breakout 2022 campaign in which he threw for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He enters the season with 5,888 passing yards and 45 touchdowns while compiling 1,734 rushing yards and 24 scores, plus one touchdown reception.

He already holds the school record for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Travis and Daniels will meet Sept. 3 in Orlando when the No. 8 Seminoles take on No. 5 LSU in the season opener for both teams.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.
Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns
Buc-ee’s coming to Fort Pierce? Pre-application proposal submitted for site
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

'Look good, play good': Spanish River team dresses up to improve discipline
Lockdown lifted at Hidden Oaks K-8 School, west of Boynton Beach
Area to enter Gulf, may strengthen into tropical system and impact Florida
Networking event held to help grow small businesses