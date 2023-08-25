Hidden Oaks K-8 School, west of Boynton Beach, put on lockdown

Hidden Oaks K-8 School, just west of Boynton Beach, was put on lockdown Friday morning because of a report of a student with a gun, which ended up being unfounded, authorities said.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the investigation revealed the item was actually a "paper gun."

In a series of messages to parents and guardians starting at 8:12 a.m., the school district said the campus, located at 7685 South Military Trail, was on lockdown with limited movement "out of an abundance of caution due to police activity off campus, in the neighborhood."

"All students are safe," the message said. "Please do not come to the school at this time."

A second callout at 8:56 a.m. reaffirmed that "all students are safe."

"We currently are operating with limited movement on campus and will proceed with a regularly scheduled day," the callout said.

According to the School District of Palm Beach County's website, Hidden Oaks K-8 School has an enrollment of 806 students.

