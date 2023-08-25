Man dies days after shooting in Wellington home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A man who was shot in a Wellington home earlier this week has died from his injuries, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The shooting happened Monday just before 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Periwinkle Place.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said there was a large crowd outside the home when deputies arrived. Preliminary investigation revealed a gun was fired inside the home. The wounded man was taken to a local hospital by a friend and died on Friday.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

No word yet on what led to the shooting or if deputies are searching for a subject.

