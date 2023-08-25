Man killed, woman wounded in shooting at Pine Creek Village Apartments

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man and wounded a 54-year-old woman Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6:12 p.m. at Pine Creek Village Apartments in the 1100 block of North 27th Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find two victims, a 21-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where the man died.

The woman is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Fort Pierce police detectives are now looking for the driver of a newer model (2018-2023), silver Toyota Camry that entered the apartment complex prior to the shooting and fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the silver Toyota, is asked to contact Detective Troy Carter by phone at 772-467-6856 (office) and 772-332-9646 (cell) or email at tcarter@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.
Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to fast-food investor Roark Capital

Latest News

Man starts GoFundMe to help raise money for colleague in need of car
Dwyer prepares to battle Jupiter as high school football season kicks off
2 Broward County men scam Uber out of $1 million, sheriff's office says
Man dies days after shooting in Wellington home