Networking event held to help grow small businesses

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
About 40 people came to a networking event in West Palm Beach on Thursday night to celebrate National Black Business Month.

A handful of attendees included officials within the city of West Palm Beach and one official from President Joe Biden's administration.

The conversation focused on the priorities of the Biden administration, along with tips for local businesses to become successful.

Mina Li, who said she owns a body sculpting business, said she came to the event to create connections with other business owners and potential clients.

Mina Li was among those who attended those who attended the small business workshop on Aug. 24,...
Mina Li was among those who attended those who attended the small business workshop on Aug. 24, 2023.

"You might meet customers and clients here," Li said. "You might find resources that might make you bigger than you are right now."

Most small business owners, like Li, said they're not certified with the city or county. Officials said this means they miss out on opportunities to gain money from public entities, like local governments.

One of those programs includes the First Steps Grant Program, which gave small businesses money to help with marketing, inventory/equipment, property improvement and new business developments.

Frank Hayden, the director of Equal Opportunity for the city of West Palm Beach, speaks about...
Frank Hayden, the director of Equal Opportunity for the city of West Palm Beach, speaks about grant programs available for small businesses.

Frank Hayden, who is the director for the office of small, minority and women businesses with the city of West Palm Beach, said the program was only available for certified businesses in July. He said the program led to the number of certified businesses to almost double.

"We've been certifying firms in this city for a number of years. So, if you're really interested in being certified you would have taken care of that," Hayden said. "Your interest in it now it's because I have some money. When I was broke you didn't like me."

Li said she plans to look into getting her business certified after the meeting.

