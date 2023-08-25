Shooting in Lake Park sends victim to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Lake Park, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The shooting took place at about 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Venetian Isles Drive.

Crews from both Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to a trauma center by ambulance. Their condition has not been released.

Officials have not released any other details on the case.

