Construction worker killed, 4 others hurt in crane collapse at Mercy Hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A construction worker died and four other people were injured after a crane collapsed 0n the HCA Florida Mercy Hospital campus in Coconut Grove on Saturday afternoon.

The 200-foot crane was carrying heavy renovation equipment when it fell on people underneath, according to the City of Miami Fire Rescue, WTVJ reported. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the cause.

The accident occurred around 12:15 p.m. during renovations at the hospital, which was established in 1950.

Two of the injured were taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition and two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The accident did not disrupt or hurt any patients at the hospital, City of Miami officials said at a news conference.

About six to 10 patients were evacuated from the nearby rooms, WFOR reported.

Mercy Hospital is a 488-bed acute care hospital.

