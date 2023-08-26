FPL revamps interactive, augmented reality tool House of Savings

Florida Power & Light Company has debuted a revamped version of its interactive, augmented reality tool called the House of Savings.

Participants can use their mobile device to move through the 3D home and answer energy-related questions to learn which appliances have the biggest impact on their bill.

By answering all 10 questions correctly, customers will learn how to save more than $30 on their monthly energy bill.

Each time a customer completes the House of Savings mobile experience, $2 will be donated on their behalf, up to a total of $100,000, toward FPL’s Care To Share. This program provides eligible customers who are in financial crisis with emergency bill payment assistance.

Customers can also experience the FPL House of Savings using a compatible virtual reality device, including the Meta QUEST device or any VR device supporting webXR. Customers can access the VR experience at vr.houseofsavingsfl.com [houseofsavingsfl.comwhere they will be redirected to the 360-degree experience.

"With temperatures rising higher than ever, it's important that our customers know all the ways they can saved while staying safe and cool with tips they can apply in their homes right away," an FPL spokesman said.

Scripps Only Content 2023