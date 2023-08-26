Mark Wahlberg in Delray Beach to help Maui fire victims

South Florida has Mark Wahlberg fever.

Fans of the "Boogie Nights" star lined Atlantic Avenue on Friday, waiting for the chance to meet the Boston-born actor, who was at Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar as part of a happy hour fundraiser in support of those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Wahlberg teamed with Rocco's Tacos owner Rocco Mangel and Flecha Azul Tequila, with all proceeds going to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Wahlberg, 52, has been a frequent visitor to Palm Beach County in recent years, stopping by F45 Training in Jupiter for a funky workout in 2021 and promoting Flecha Azul Tequila at BiCE Ristorante in Palm Beach as recently as March.

His youth foundation also donated new shoes to dozens of children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County earlier this year.

Scripps Only Content 2023