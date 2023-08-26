Mark Wahlberg in Delray Beach to help Maui fire victims

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Florida has Mark Wahlberg fever.

Fans of the "Boogie Nights" star lined Atlantic Avenue on Friday, waiting for the chance to meet the Boston-born actor, who was at Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar as part of a happy hour fundraiser in support of those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Wahlberg teamed with Rocco's Tacos owner Rocco Mangel and Flecha Azul Tequila, with all proceeds going to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Wahlberg, 52, has been a frequent visitor to Palm Beach County in recent years, stopping by F45 Training in Jupiter for a funky workout in 2021 and promoting Flecha Azul Tequila at BiCE Ristorante in Palm Beach as recently as March.

His youth foundation also donated new shoes to dozens of children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County earlier this year.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.
Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to fast-food investor Roark Capital

Latest News

Mama bear euthanized after being shot in Florida
Trump's mugshot turns into campaign cash grab
New push to provide air conditioning to Florida tenants
Zillow amends 'incorrect' listing amid Mar-a-Lago sale rumors