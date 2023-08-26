Ring camera captures porch bandit in Riviera Beach

It's a crime of opportunity we may expect to see more of through the end of the year: package thefts. In Riviera Beach, a man dressing up as a delivery man walked right onto the porch and picked up a package, then walked away.

Ring home security video captured the moments.

The homeowner told WPTV he received a notification from Amazon that his package as delivered to hs home. But when he came home, his package wasn't there.

"I feel violated," James Hickman, who lives near Lone Pines Golf Course, said. "No one wants anyone taking anything from their property or anything of that nature. It's like he came and robbed me. I’m not used to that."

Riviera Beach police are asking anyone with information or if you have been a victim to to come froward.

