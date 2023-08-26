Teen hoping to inspire next generation of female pilots

Texas teen hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots. (Source: KHOU, JAYDEN WALKER, LEROY W. HOMER JR. FOUNDATION, CNN)
By Zack Tawatari, KHOU
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas teen has earned an academic scholarship that is geared toward her passion for aviation.

Jayden Walker, 17, has her eyes set on the skies and hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots.

What started with toys has become her future.

“My brother and I would always play with planes. We didn’t like playing with Legos,” Walker said. “My father is actually an airline pilot.”

The 17-year-old said she just enjoys flying.

“It just feels different being up in the air. You can see everything from a different point of view,” she said.

Walker earned a scholarship after writing an essay.

“The Leroy Homer Foundation created a scholarship that would award a private pilot certificate which is the first pilot license, if you will, in becoming an airman,” Brian Florence, with the foundation, said. “And we receive about 230 applications.”

Leroy Homer was a pilot of Flight 93 which on September 11, 2001, took off from Newark, New Jersey. Leroy and those on board never made it home but they took heroic action.

“They chose to fight back and to take a stand,” Florence said.

And Walker is aiming to take on the future of who flies planes.

“We can make a change while inspiring other females,” she said. “I think we can do anything.”

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns
A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.
Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
Subway is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100...
Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to fast-food investor Roark Capital

Latest News

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Texas teen hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots.
Texas teen hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
New crew for space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of pretrial detention in Russia