Tropical disturbance high chance for development; Franklin becomes hurricane

An area of showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 93L, near the Yucatan Peninsula, has a high chance of tropical development over the next 2-7 days.

This is occurring as Franklin strengthened into the second hurricane of the season on Saturday morning, joining Don.

Models show this system pushing into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday-Tuesday where it's expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall somewhere near the Big Bend area or Panhandle of Florida by Wednesday.

While computer models keep the center of the storm away from South Florida, we're still going to feel impacts.

Moisture increases by the middle of the work week and showers and storms will be likely.

Some of the storms that do develop could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and the potential for some isolated tornadoes.

The worst of the weather for our area will be Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather could remain pretty unsettled through the end of the work week, but improving weather conditions by next weekend as the storm pulls away from Florida.

Hurricane Franklin will strengthen into a Category 3 storm over the western Atlantic on Tuesday.

While this system will stay away from the U.S., it will create high waves, rough surf and a high threat of rip currents will impact the east coast of the U.S.

Folks living in Bermuda should monitor Franklin as it could have more impacts on their weather.

In the 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, Franklin was about 315 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island with sustained winds of 75 mph. Franklin was traveling north-northwest at 7 mph.

We also have a broad area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic associated with Invest 92L with a medium chance of tropical development over the next 7 days.

A wave will emerge off the coast of Africa early this week where it has a low chance of formation over the next 7 days as the system pushes west across the Atlantic.

