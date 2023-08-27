Daewood Davis carted off field after collision; preseason game at Jaguars halted

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field in an immobilized position after a collision in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

Davis was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Dolphins announced, adding that he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis is carted off the field during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Davis ran a slant route and was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman when he took a hard hit from Jacksonville's Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

The entire Miami bench emptied, and Jaguars players also came onto the field as Davis laid face-down on the turf for several minutes.

"For Daewood, I don't think he woke up this morning understanding that there are repercussions playing this sport, that this was going to happen," said Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered two high-profile concussions last season. "I don't think anyone wakes up thinking things like that are going to happen."

After he was carted off, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson spoke on the field and agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson walk off the field after play was suspended due to an injury to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis during the fourth quarter of a preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.

"I think it would have been extremely hard for the guys to have gone out and continued to play. The kind of person that Daewood is, a lot of guys respect him," Tagovailoa said. "He's very well respected in the locker room. He's a great player. He's a great teammate. He's a great person. It just would have been hard to have gone back out after seeing something like that."

Said McDaniel: "The two teams agreed that football shouldn't be played anymore tonight. Without a shadow of a doubt, it was the right call."

Last week, New England's preseason game at Green Bay was called off in the fourth quarter after Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden collided with a teammate and was carted off the field. Bolden was taken to a hospital and released the next day.

Scripps Only Content 2023