49 Florida counties under state of emergency due to Hurricane Idalia

Forty-nine Florida counties are now under a state of emergency as Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to rapidly strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane, approaches the Sunshine State.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that a previous executive order was amended and an additional three counties have been added to the state of emergency declaration, which does not include any counties in South Florida or the Treasure Coast. President Joe Biden approved the declaration.

"This is gonna be a major impact and Floridians should expect that this storm will be a major Category 3-plus hurricane. So please plan accordingly," DeSantis said.

Counties now under a state of emergency include:

Alachua

Baker

Bay

Bradford

Brevard

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Duval

Flagler

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lake

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Nassau

Orange

Osceola

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Union

Volusia

Wakulla

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia will further strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by Tuesday afternoon, and eventually a major Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday morning.

It's expected to make landfall somewhere in the Big Bend or northern west coast of Florida.

Ahead of Idalia's arrival, DeSantis said Monday that seven Urban Search and Rescue teams, 5,500 National Guardsmen and Airmen, and tens of thousands of power linemen are mobilized and ready to be deployed to emergencies throughout the state.

In addition, tankers carrying several hundred thousand gallons of fuel are en route to Central Florida to pre-stage for the storm.

DeSantis is urging any Floridians in evacuation zones like the west coast or barrier islands to heed evacuation orders.

"Keep in mind, if you're told to evacuate, you do not need to drive hundreds of miles. You do not need to leave the state of Florida. You basically need to go to higher ground," DeSantis said. "The key is to not be in those areas that are gonna be hit with big time storm surge and that are potentially gonna have life-threatening situations."

Tampa International Airport and St.Pete-Clearwater International Airport said they would close on Tuesday, and the Sunrail commuter rail service in Orlando was being suspended.

And the state is lifting tolls at 4 a.m. Tuesday in parts of the state: Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties.

