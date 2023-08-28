46 Florida counties under state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Idalia

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
46 Florida counties are now under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to rapidly strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane, approaches the Sunshine State.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday an additional 13 counties have been added to the state of emergency declaration, which does not include any counties in South Florida or the Treasure Coast.

"This is gonna be a major impact and Floridians should expect that this storm will be a major Category 3-plus hurricane. So please plan accordingly," DeSantis said.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia will strengthen into a hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday night, and then will further strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by Tuesday afternoon, and eventually a major Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday morning.

It's expected to make landfall somewhere in the Big Bend or northern west coast of Florida, between Tampa and Tallahassee.

Ahead of Idalia's arrival, DeSantis said Monday that seven Urban Search and Rescue teams, 5,500 National Guardsmen and Airmen, and tens of thousands of power lineman are mobilized and ready to be deployed to emergencies throughout the state.

In addition, tankers carrying several hundred thousand gallons of fuel are en route to Central Florida to pre-stage for the storm.

DeSantis is urging any Floridians in evacuation zones like the west coast or barrier islands to heed evacuation orders.

"Keep in mind, if you're told to evacuate, you do not need to drive hundreds of miles. You do not need to leave the state of Florida. You basically need to go to higher ground," DeSantis said. "The key is to not be in those areas that are gonna be hit with big time storm surge and that are potentially gonna have life-threatening situations."

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical storm watches, hurricane watches, and storm surge watches are in effect for the west coast of Florida up through Apalachicola in the Panhandle.

