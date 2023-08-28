Charity concert raises money for Maui fire victims

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
About 50 people came to the Brewhouse Gallery in Lake Park on Sunday night to raise money for victims of the Maui fire.

The fire, according to officials, has killed 115 people and left more than 200 people missing. It is the deadliest fire in United States history in more than a century.

Robert Voorhees said he invited other area musicians to play with him at the brewery after he saw the damage in Maui. He said the artists plan to donate all money raised to a nonprofit working in Maui.

"It's the greatest reward you can do in this life is to help other people — help people succeed, help people overcome, help people find their way back," Voorhees said.

He said he plans to travel to Maui in two weeks, where he'll vet different causes before making the donation.

"It's the greatest reward you can do in this life is to help other people — help people succeed, help people overcome, help people find their way back," Robert Voorhees says about why he wanted to stage a charity concert at the Brewhouse Gallery.

Jo Porter, who owns the brewery, said she planned to travel to Maui two days before the fire started in Hawaii. She said she canceled her trip after the fire broke out.

Porter said she plans to donate $1 for each beer sold and then make a donation from her nonprofit, which matches the amount raised from the event.

"I guess you just feel like you want to do something, even if it's just a little part," she said. "That you want to do something to help them out because every little bit does help."

Bill Pat, who said he doesn't drink beer, came to the brewery on Sunday night to help raise money for the group. He said he believes it's an important cause to support.

