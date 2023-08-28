FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 28, 2023

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday night, a major Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday night, a major Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday, and impact Florida over the coming days.

WFLX First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said Idalia is stationary early Monday morning, but will begin to track northward over eastern Gulf waters later in the day.

According to the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is intensifying as it approaches Cuba and life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are becoming increasingly likely for portions of Florida.

The storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

According to Correa, Idalia will further strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by Tuesday afternoon, and then eventually a major Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday morning.

“It could become a major Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday, early in the morning,” Correa said. “So that is concerning, of course, for the Big Bend of Florida and anywhere down into the Tampa Bay area.”

Correa said that while our areas will not get a direct hit, there will still be gusty, heavy rain bands swinging through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. These will be Idalia’s outer bands moving through as the center of Idalia will make landfall somewhere in the Big Bend or northern west coast of Florida.

Landfall is expected on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday’s gusty bands will bring a severe weather threat for our area, so spin ups of tornadoes will be possible, along with wind gusts of at least 45 miles per hour.

“Today is kind of a normal day. But then as we go into tomorrow, we’re gonna start to see those gusty squalls and the winds pick up speed,” Correa said.

Correa added that Wednesday will be the gustiest day for our viewing area.

“From the Treasure Coast down into the Palm Beaches, we’ll see those wind gusts could go over 40 miles an hour,” Correa said. “So again, Tuesday, Wednesday looks like the worst of the weather. And then we’ll still have some wet conditions Thursday, Friday.”

The tail end of moisture from Idalia will keep our weather pattern active and wet through Friday.

Tropical storm watches, hurricane watches, and storm surge watches are in effect for the west coast of Florida up through Apalachicola in the Panhandle.

“Our areas are not under any watches. But of course, we’re still gonna get some gusty winds and squalls,” Correa said

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

