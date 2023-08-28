Gov. DeSantis to appear at news conference on Tropical Storm Idalia

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a news conference in Tallahassee at 2:45 p.m. Sunday for the state's response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

Florida Division of Emergency ManagementDirector Kevin Guthrie and Maj. Gen. John D. Haas of the Florida Department of Military Affairs will be at the news conference.

DeSantis is back in Florida this afternoon, returning from presidential campaigning in Iowa Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

On Saturday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 of the state's 67 counties from Fort Myers to the Panhandle.

Tropical Depression 10 strengthened into Tropical Storm Idalia in the latest National Hurricane Center advisory Sunday morning. It will move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days and intensify into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall near the Panhandle/Big Bend of Florida on Wednesday.

Scripps Only Content 2023

