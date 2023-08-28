How could Idalia impact home insurance costs in Florida?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idalia is raising concerns about what it could do to homeowners insurance all across Florida. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane and hit somewhere on the state's west coast or Panhandle.

Many residents are hoping that this will be a quiet and uneventful hurricane season to allow Florida's troubled insurance market to calm down.

But the storm season is revving up, putting insurance companies and residents on edge.

"Anytime storms come to Florida, now with our sensitivity in the marketplace, is not a good thing," Robert Norberg with Arden Insurance in Lantana said.

Idalia not just a problem for Florida's Gulf Coast
Idalia not just a problem for Florida's Gulf Coast

He has been navigating the rough ride of property insurance recently, which has included skyrocketing premiums and canceled policies.

"On our coast, they're saying, 'What's the problem?' and I have to explain to people anytime there is a hurricane [affecting the state it] doesn't matter east coast or west coast, you're going to feel some impact," Norberg said. "It may not be now, but it will be in the future as far as availability and pricing."

Last year, Hurricane Ian left a costly path of death and destruction in southwest Florida.

Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance speaks about the latest on the home insurance situation in...
Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance speaks about the latest on the home insurance situation in Florida as hurricane season ramps up.

Norberg points out that Ian strained many insurers and drove up losses and premiums to cover the costs.

Policies are shifting in record numbers to the state's Citizens Insurance, which is also driving up risks.

State officials and lawmakers hope new reforms and a break from destructive storms can get the industry back on solid footing and not hammering policyholders.

Disaster items are tax-free in Florida as state prepares for Idalia
Disaster items are tax-free in Florida as state prepares for Idalia

Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer, is hopeful.

"A lot of the relief I'm looking forward to seeing come to the state of Florida, they're not coming till after November, hurricane season," Patronis said. "Why does somebody want to come and invest in a state if they may be susceptible to hurricane catastrophic damage."

The bottom line is that even if Idalia misses South Florida and the Treasure Coast, it doesn't mean we're necessarily in the clear with insurance costs.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis discusses Florida's home insurance situation as Idalia bears down on...
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis discusses Florida's home insurance situation as Idalia bears down on the state.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns

Latest News

Idalia's path causes concerns for Florida college students, parents
Man dies in rollover crash on I-95 in Port St. Lucie
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
New crew for space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, scores against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS...
Lionel Messi scores goal as Inter Miami beats New York Red Bulls
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become hurricane