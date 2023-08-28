Idalia to strengthen into Category 3 hurricane

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday night, a major Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday, and impact Florida over the coming days.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said Idalia will begin to track northward over the eastern Gulf waters later on Monday.

According to the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of Florida's west coast, and life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are becoming increasingly likely for portions of the state.

Idalia is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and moving north at 8 mph.

Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane later Monday and a dangerous major hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday.

"It could become a major Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday, early in the morning," Correa said. "So that is concerning, of course, for the Big Bend of Florida and anywhere down into the Tampa Bay area."

Correa said that while our areas will not get a direct hit, there will still be gusty, heavy rain bands swinging through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. These will be Idalia's outer bands moving through as the center of Idalia will make landfall somewhere in the Big Bend or northern west coast of Florida.

Landfall is expected on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday's gusty bands will bring a severe weather threat for our area, so isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with wind gusts of at least 45 mph.

"Today is kind of a normal day. But then as we go into tomorrow, we're gonna start to see those gusty squalls and the winds pick up speed," Correa said.

Correa added that Wednesday will be the gustiest day for our viewing area.

"From the Treasure Coast down into the Palm Beaches, we'll see those wind gusts could go over 40 mph," Correa said. "So again, Tuesday, Wednesday looks like the worst of the weather. And then we'll still have some wet conditions Thursday, Friday."

In addition to wind gusts, our viewing area could get one to three inches of rain from Idalia.

The tail end of moisture from the storm will keep our weather pattern active and wet through Friday.

There are currently no weather watches or warnings for Palm Beach County or the Treasure Coast because of Idalia.

"If the system shifts slightly to the east, we may get some tropical storm watches issued locally," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

