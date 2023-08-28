Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.(Unsplash)
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A man died from injuries in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm property in Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns

Latest News

FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week