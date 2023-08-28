Man dies in rollover crash on I-95 in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating a two-car crash that killed a man on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie on Saturday morning.

The fatal accident happened at around 10:56 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the St. Lucie West Boulevard exit.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of black Lincoln SUV moved into the center lane and collided with the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma.The impact caused both cars to overturn multiple times.

A passenger in the black Lincoln SUV was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he died that afternoon.

No word on the conditions of the drivers.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.

