Teen, 17, arrested in fatal shooting of another teen at party

A 17-year-old has been arrested after the fatal shooting of another teen and injury of three others early Sunday.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatality but hasn't been charged as an adult.

An Aquinceanera celebration at Scott Driver Park, 10100 Highway 78 West, near Lake Okeechobee, turned deadly when four people at the party, all teens, were shot.

"Through our investigation and interviews, we learned that sometime during the party, a fight turned deadly when our suspect ... was witnessed shooting the victim multiple times," spokesman Jack Nash said.

While at the hospital,the suspect, who was shot in the leg, admitted to firing the fatal shots, Nash said.

The other two teens were treated and released to the custody of their parents.

The sheriff's office isaskingto contact Detectives Brady Rogers or Richard Varnadore at 863-763-3117 Ext 5111 (Rogers) or 5122 (Varnadore) if they have information on this incident.

