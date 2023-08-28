Teen, 17, arrested in fatal shooting of another teen at party

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 17-year-old has been arrested after the fatal shooting of another teen and injury of three others early Sunday.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatality but hasn't been charged as an adult.

An Aquinceanera celebration at Scott Driver Park, 10100 Highway 78 West, near Lake Okeechobee, turned deadly when four people at the party, all teens, were shot.

"Through our investigation and interviews, we learned that sometime during the party, a fight turned deadly when our suspect ... was witnessed shooting the victim multiple times," spokesman Jack Nash said.

While at the hospital,the suspect, who was shot in the leg, admitted to firing the fatal shots, Nash said.

The other two teens were treated and released to the custody of their parents.

The sheriff's office isaskingto contact Detectives Brady Rogers or Richard Varnadore at 863-763-3117 Ext 5111 (Rogers) or 5122 (Varnadore) if they have information on this incident.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns

Latest News

Idalia's path causes concerns for Florida college students, parents
Man dies in rollover crash on I-95 in Port St. Lucie
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
New crew for space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, scores against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS...
Lionel Messi scores goal as Inter Miami beats New York Red Bulls
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become hurricane