Truck carrying orange juice overturns, closing I-95/SR 60 ramp
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A semi-truck carrying orange juice overturned Sunday afternoon, closing the State Road 60 southbound ramp to Interstate 95, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
The ramp will be closed until the truck is removed, the sheriff's office said. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Scripps Only Content 2023