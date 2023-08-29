2 men sentenced for producing child sex material, including from tattoo shop

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced two Treasure Coast men for producing and possessing child sexual abuse material, including at a tattoo shop in Port St. Lucie.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon sentenced Dustin Singleton, 42, of Hobe Sound to 40 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, after pleading guilty to three counts of producing child sexual abuse material, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

In a separate sentencing hearing, Elijah Daniel Shaw, 22, of Port St Lucie, was sentenced to a total of 259 months, followed by 15 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to producing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

In July 2022, a Homeland Security Investigations agent and two Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives received information that tattoo artist Singleto, aka “Greenhouse,” exchanged narcotics and tattoos for sexual activity with girls at his Port St. Lucie tattoo shop, according to court records.

After search warrants for narcotics and for child sexual abuse material, forensic examinations of the electronic devices revealed numerous images of Singleton and Shaw, both engaging in sexually explicit activity with a freshly tattooed 13-year-old girl — recorded inside the tattoo shop.

On Aug. 2, 2022, law enforcement arrested Shaw who identified images/videos of himself, Singleton, and the 13-year-old, and confirmed that the video was recorded inside Singleton’s tattoo parlor.

An HSI special agent applied for additional search warrants for Singleton’s and Shaw’s social media and iCloud accounts, which revealed additional videos of the child sexual abuse material in excess of six hours. The videos began with Singleton tattooing the 13-year-old, but later progressing to Singleton administering a smoking glass pipe to the victim, while he and Shaw both recorded themselves engaging in sexually explicit activity with the victim, according to prosecutors.

In Singleton’s iCloud, investigators located additional videos revealing Singleton recorded additional tattoo shop sexual activity with two additional minors, each 17 years of age. Singleton recorded himself having sex with thrm, both with his iPhone and secretly, using his tattoo shop’s video surveillance system.

Earlier on April 22, 2022, following a traffic stop in Stuart, Martin County Sheriff’s Office detectives found 32.86 grams of methamphetamine with a purity level of 98%, approximately 5 grams of cocaine, less than a gram of fentanyl, approximately 195 grams of marijuana as well as other drug equip-ment.

Singleton is a convicted felon and prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

