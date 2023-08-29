2 people hit by vehicles, 1 killed, in separate crashes in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Two people were hit by cars and one of them was killed in separate crashes in Palm Beach County early Tuesday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle hit and killed a bicyclist at 10th Avenue North and Boutwell Road in Lake Worth Beach.

In addition, a vehicle struck a person at Gun Club Road and Congress Avenue near West Palm Beach, the sheriff's office said. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where that person's condition is not known.

No other information about either crash has been released.

