Coast Guard crews in Palm Beach County ready to support state as Idalia nears

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Coast Guard's station at the Lake Worth Inlet is ready to help with whatever Hurricane Idalia brings to Florida.

WPTV spoke Tuesday with the commanding officer Rick Seymour, who said the 40 active duty and 30 reservist sailors stationed at his command are in a readiness mode used in bad storms.

"Even though Hurricane Idalia isn't expected to make a direct impact on the Palm Beach area, we're still preparing here for the increased winds and the storm as it passes," Seymour said. "We're also preparing to support the west coast of Florida as they prepare for impact the next couple of days. We'll go over there, and we'll support recovery operations once the storm passes."

U.S. Coast Guard commanding officer Rick Seymour speaks about preparation efforts ahead of...
U.S. Coast Guard commanding officer Rick Seymour speaks about preparation efforts ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Seymour reminded boaters that our local waters will be turbulent even if Idalia is on the other side of the state. His crews are expecting the wind to cause seas of 6 to 8 feet, which could be dangerous.

Also, the Coast Guard station in Clearwater relocated multiple aircraft to Palm Beach International Airport ahead of the storm.

PBIA spokeswoman Nicole Hughes said four C-130s and five UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are currently at the airport. The aircraft is expected to return to Clearwater by Thursday after the hurricane passes. In addition, there are three Frontier Airlines aircraft at PBIA that were relocated from Tampa.

U.S. Coast Guard planes and helicopters relocated to Palm Beach International Airport in...
U.S. Coast Guard planes and helicopters relocated to Palm Beach International Airport in advance of Hurricane Idalia impact on Florida's west coast.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at a gathering of work release...
Jelly Roll shares his path out of jail in surprise tour stop at Neb. county corrections programs
Chad Staples, the director for Mogo Wildlife Park, reared a gorilla named Kaius after his...
Baby gorilla saved, reared by zookeeper gets new adoptive mom
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
Tropical Storm Idalia nears hurricane strength

Latest News

2-year-old wanders away from day care, nearly crosses busy street
Boynton Beach man loses thousands after mailing check at post office
Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC smiles on the practice area during the final round of LIV...
Brooks Koepka joins Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas on Ryder Cup team
Probe of Treasure Coast builder expands amid fraud allegations