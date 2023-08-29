Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends presidential campaign

The mayor of Miami's long-shot attempt to become the next president of the United States has come to an end.

Francis Suarez announced Tuesday that he is ending his campaign less than a week after not qualifying for the first GOP presidential debate.

Suarez, 45, said in a statement that running for president was "one of the greatest honors" of his life.

"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," Suarez said.

He also said that he would continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community and urged the Republican Party to do more to attract Latinos to the GOP.

"The Left has taken Hispanics for granted for far too long, and it is no surprise that so many are finding a home in America's conservative movement," Suarez said.

Earlier this month Suarez told reporters at the Iowa State Fair that those who don't make the debate cut should consider bowing out.

The Miami mayor's presidential campaign was short-lived, only announcing his candidacy a little over two months ago on June 14.

He is the first GOP candidate to drop out of the presidential race.

Below is Suarez's full statement on ending his campaign:

"Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving back at the highest levels of public service is a motivator if not a calling. Throughout this process, I have met so many freedom-loving Americans who care deeply about our nation, her people, and its future. It was a privilege to come so close to appearing on stage with the other candidates at last week's first debate.



I had looked forward to sharing the story of Miami, America's most successful city, especially at a time when so many cities are plagued with poverty, unemployment, high taxes, violent crime, and homelessness. I know what we have achieved during my tenure leading the City of Miami can be replicated in every community in our great country. The next President must play a major role in getting America's cities back on track to safety, prosperity and a better quality of life for all.



While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains.



I will continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community - the fastest-growing voting group in our country. The Left has taken Hispanics for granted for far too long, and it is no surprise that so many are finding a home in America's conservative movement. Our party must continue doing more to include and attract this vibrant community that believes in our country's foundational values: faith, family, hard work and freedom. Younger voters, Independents, urban voters and suburban women- all of whom I've carried in previous elections - among others, should find a comfortable home in the GOP and its policies.



The current Administration is failing our country. Inflation remains high, elevated interest rates are punishing young Americans, the southern border is wide open, crime is rising, and our enemies and adversaries are growing bolder and stronger. We deserve better.



I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans' trust in our institutions and in each other, and win."

