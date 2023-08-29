Probe of Treasure Coast builder expands amid fraud allegations

A second law enforcement agency is now looking at a St. Lucie County builder who is already under investigation for alleged fraud.

Some of the affected homeowners have liens totaling up to $75,000 on their homes, and others are going to court claiming the builder, Port St. Lucie Properties, is responsible for debts that they should not have to pay.

Homeowners and property owners say they're taking a financial beating.

"We're good, honest people who don't deserve this," property owner David Alvarado said.

“What's this doing to the family budget?" asked WPTV Contact 5 reporter Dave Bohman asked property owner Ronnie Dinsmore.

"Killing it, just completely killing it, honestly," Dinsmore said.

Three homeowners have gone to court.

Attorney Travis Walker has a handful of clients ready to file lawsuits of their own against Port St. Lucie Properties and owner Mark Montalto.

"The builder has been allowing liens to be placed on these people's homes, and then not paying for the work that's been done," Walker said. "It's essentially a fraud."

In lawsuits filed this month, one homeowner claims to have paid Port St. Lucie Properties almost $220,000 for work that hasn't been completed, while subcontractors have filed $43,000 worth of liens.

A second homeowner with $60,000 in liens is suing the builder for breach of contract.

A third who took out a $286,000 mortgage is also suing for violation of Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

"It doesn't seem fair that the alleged victims are the ones having to pay the bills," Bohman said.

"If you think about it, there's the builder, and he's the one who's collecting the money, and you have the contractors, and they're the ones who are trying to get paid and they lien the property, and the one who's stuck in the middle, and that's the homeowner," Hunter said.

While these civil cases head to court, Port St. Lucie police have their own investigation following eight homeowner complaints.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating five separate complaints.

Throughout the process, neither Montalto nor his lawyer have responded to WPTV's visits, emails or calls for comment.

