Residents head to South Florida to get out of way of Idalia

As Hurricane Idalia continues toward North Florida, some are getting out of the way and coming to South Florida.

“I’m here today because the storm looks like its heading towards Jacksonville so we decided to come south and visit our son,” said James Burke, who took a short plane trip from Jacksonville to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday.

Others were packing up cars and driving along Florida’s Turnpike.

“I was leaving Gainesville, saw that storm coming and perfect timing for South Florida,” Nouvelle Gonzalo said.

“We’re battening down the hatches and getting out of Dodge while we wait for the storm to come through.”

Going north on Florida's Turnpike, there were several caravans of emergency vehicles and power lines crews to offer support and help with Idalia’s aftermath.

At Palm Beach International Airport, several U.S. Coast Guard planes and helicopters were spotted to stay out of the storm’s path for a quick return once the storm moves out.

