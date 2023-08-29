St. Lucie River railroad bridge to close Thursday for Brightline work

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The St. Lucie River railroad bridge will be closed for vessel navigation from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday to complete additional rehabilitation work in advance of Brightline’s opening to Orlando.

In addition, the bridge will be in the up position and open to vessels between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., each at the top of the hour for 10 minutes, according to Brightline's updated schedule.

When the bridge is in the up position, trains won't be able to pass.

The bridge schedule, including construction alerts, is available on the new St. Lucie Bridge Schedule App and Website for mariners that was recently launched by Brightline and FECR. The technology communicates real-time schedule information providing the community with predictability and reliability of bridge openings. To download the bridge app, search for "Bridge Schedule" in the Apple and Android app stores or visit http://www.bridgeschedule.com/. [bridgeschedule.com]

Brightline and FECR installed variable message signs on each side of the bridge, which are interconnected to the railroad signal system. The signs display a countdown to each bridge closure and opening.

The rail company originally planned to start service for Labor Day weekend but service has been indefinitely delayed.

Brightline began selling tickets for the Orlando leg in May, promising 16 daily round trips in just under three hours.

