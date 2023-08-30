ACC football headed to movie theater near you this fall

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left for the win against Miami in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Florida State defeated Miami 32-28. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Atlantic Coast Conference is going to the movies.

ESPN has entered into a theatrical distribution agreement to televise ACC football games in movie theaters this season, the conference announced Tuesday.

ACC games that are televised on any of ESPN's platforms are available for theatrical distribution in the away team markets – or in both home and away team markets for neutral-site games.

"We believe movie theaters are the next great frontier for live sporting events, and we are elated with this unprecedented agreement with ESPN," Scott Daw, president and COO of the Theater Sports Network, which inked the deal with ESPN, said in a news release. "We look forward to bringing these games to ACC football fans."

ACC CW football basketball TV deal
ACC CW football basketball TV deal

That means Florida State fans who can't travel to Clemson for the Sept. 23 game between the No. 8 Seminoles and No. 9 Tigers would be able to watch the game on the big screen in Tallahassee.

It also allows for Miami fans to head to their nearest movie theater instead of trekking to Tallahassee for the annual rivalry game against Florida State this November.

The deal also includes theatrical distribution of the New Year's Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

A total of 75 games will be televised on the big screen during the 2023 season.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
“Bob," named after her beloved father, is Carol Holmes' cat. He disappeared 10 years ago from...
Woman’s missing cat found 10 years later, more than 1,000 miles from home
Chad Staples, the director for Mogo Wildlife Park, reared a gorilla named Kaius after his...
Baby gorilla saved, reared by zookeeper gets new adoptive mom
Tropical Storm Idalia nears hurricane strength
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Florida's governor warns of 'life-threatening' storm surge from Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida's Big Bend as Category 3 storm
State law requires long-term care facilities plan for disasters
South Florida first responders to help with hurricane relief