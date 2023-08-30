Brightline again slows September start for Orlando service

Service from Sept. 7-21 canceled
By Peter Burke
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Brightline is once again canceling rides between South Florida and Orlando scheduled for September.

The high-speed passenger rail service announced Wednesday that service to and from the soon-to-be-open Orlando station from Sept. 7-21 has been canceled.

"We're eager to launch service and are close to identifying a start date for Brightline Orlando Station," Brightline wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We've added a few more days to our work schedule to complete the final stages of certification and testing."

The message went on to say that service for the Orlando leg "will not be launching" from Sept. 7-21 and that guests whose travel has been impacted were being contacted by Brightline.

Brightline began selling tickets for the Orlando leg in May, promising 16 daily round trips in just under three hours.

Earlier this month, Brightline announced that it wouldn't be ready in time for Labor Day weekend as initially planned.

Brightline contacted riders who booked travel for that weekend, providing refunds and offering a "premium credit."

A new launch date hasn't been announced.

