Daewood Davis released by Dolphins days after being carted off field

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis has been waived by the team, just three days after being carted off the field during the preseason finale.

Davis was waived with an injury settlement Tuesday ahead of the team's cuts to reach the 53-player roster limit.

The 24-year-old rookie out of Western Kentucky was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 31-18 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davis, who is from South Florida, took a hard hit from Jacksonville linebacker Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained face down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position and taken to a hospital.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis lies face down after getting injured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson (55) as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Kaleb Hayes (43) signals for help during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Both teams elected to end the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins later said Davis was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities. He was released from the hospital the next day.

Because Davis has been waived with an injury settlement, he'll be paid for the time he would've missed if he made the final roster.

Davis appeared in all three preseason games but did not record a catch.

In other roster moves, the Dolphins released nine players, including running back Myles Gaskin and receiver Robbie Chosen, and waived nine others, including tight ends Tanner Conner and Elijah Higgins. Cornerback Nik Needham was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, while cornerback Keion Crossen and tight end Eric Saubert were placed on injured reserve.

