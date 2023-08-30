Florida's governor warns of 'life-threatening' storm surge from Hurricane Idalia

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned residents of life-threatening storm surge from Hurricane Idalia, which will make landfall in the state's Big Bend region as a powerful Category 4 storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia, which is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, could bring up to 16 feet of storm surge to the region.

"That level of storm surge is life-threatening," DeSantis said. "Do not go outside in the midst of this storm."

The governor warned that Idalia's impacts will be felt from Tallahassee to northeast Florida.

Tens of thousands of homes throughout the state are currently without power, according to DeSantis, but power has already been restored to at least 100,000 homes. More than 30,000 utility lineman are stationed.

Even the state's Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee briefly lost power for about five seconds during DeSantis' news conference on Wednesday morning.

"Right on time. Five-second delay and kick those generators in. Thank God that's working," said Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management.

The power goes out during a Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis news conference about Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.

Once the winds have died down and it's safe, search and rescue operations will begin," DeSantis said. Eight Urban Search and Rescue teams and 5,550 National Guardsman are mobilized and ready to respond to storm-related emergencies.

In addition, the Florida Department of Transportation has 650 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks for "cut and toss operations" after Idalia has passed.

"We anticipate there's gonna be a lot of debris, a lot of downed trees, a lot of downed power lines. There's gonna be a need for this," DeSantis said.

The governor added that 1.2 million gallons are fuel are staged, with more on the way.

"There's a lot of people that are on deck right now. There's gonna be a lot of efforts as this storm passes," DeSantis said.

Hurricane Idalia, 5 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said 12 to 16 feet of storm surge will impact the Big Bend with rainfall amounts between four to eight inches. Tropical storm force winds will be felt between Gainesville and Tallahassee.

After making landfall on Wednesday, Idalia will weaken to a Category 2 hurricane over southeastern Georgia, and then a tropical storm by late Wednesday.

