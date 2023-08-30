Florida's governor warns of 'life-threatening' storm surge from Hurricane Idalia

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned residents of life-threatening storm surge from Hurricane Idalia, which will make landfall in the state's Big Bend region as a powerful Category 4 storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia, which is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, could bring up to 16 feet of storm surge to the region.

"That level of storm surge is life-threatening," DeSantis said. "Do not go outside in the midst of this storm."

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Idalia

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives Hurricane Idalia update, morning of Aug. 30, 2023

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The governor warned that Idalia's impacts will be felt from Tallahassee to northeast Florida.

Tens of thousands of homes throughout the state are currently without power, according to DeSantis, but power has already been restored to at least 100,000 homes. More than 30,000 utility lineman are stationed.

Even the state's Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee briefly lost power for about five seconds during DeSantis' news conference on Wednesday morning.

"Right on time. Five-second delay and kick those generators in. Thank God that's working," said Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management.

The power goes out during a Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis news conference about Hurricane Idalia on...
The power goes out during a Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis news conference about Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023.

Once the winds have died down and it's safe, search and rescue operations will begin," DeSantis said. Eight Urban Search and Rescue teams and 5,550 National Guardsman are mobilized and ready to respond to storm-related emergencies.

In addition, the Florida Department of Transportation has 650 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks for "cut and toss operations" after Idalia has passed.

"We anticipate there's gonna be a lot of debris, a lot of downed trees, a lot of downed power lines. There's gonna be a need for this," DeSantis said.

The governor added that 1.2 million gallons are fuel are staged, with more on the way.

"There's a lot of people that are on deck right now. There's gonna be a lot of efforts as this storm passes," DeSantis said.

Hurricane Idalia, 5 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023.
Hurricane Idalia, 5 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said 12 to 16 feet of storm surge will impact the Big Bend with rainfall amounts between four to eight inches. Tropical storm force winds will be felt between Gainesville and Tallahassee.

After making landfall on Wednesday, Idalia will weaken to a Category 2 hurricane over southeastern Georgia, and then a tropical storm by late Wednesday.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
“Bob," named after her beloved father, is Carol Holmes' cat. He disappeared 10 years ago from...
Woman’s missing cat found 10 years later, more than 1,000 miles from home
Chad Staples, the director for Mogo Wildlife Park, reared a gorilla named Kaius after his...
Baby gorilla saved, reared by zookeeper gets new adoptive mom
Tropical Storm Idalia nears hurricane strength
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 storm ahead of Florida landfall
State law requires long-term care facilities plan for disasters
South Florida first responders to help with hurricane relief
Els for Autism Foundation opens building for adults on autism spectrum